Museum of American Speed to showcase Starbird creations

Speedway Motors Museum of American Speed in Lincoln and Darryl Starbird’s National Rod & Custom Car Hall of Fame in Afton, Oklahoma, announced a merger May 17 that enables Speedway to showcase some of Starbird’s custom car creations.

“Darryl Starbird is one of the most prolific custom car builders, and an artist who was consistently able to gain national recognition for his creations," said Tim Matthews, curator at the Museum of American Speed. "His customs have been showcased in all of the popular car magazines for decades.

"His car creations feature a space-age, futuristic style that people find exciting and memorable," Matthews continued. "He is certainly king of the bubble top, and like Toad in 'American Graffiti' explains, 'Any car as good as Starbird’s Superfleck Moonbird has to be amazing!' Custom car fans now have two places to see Starbird’s fabulous creations.”

The Museum of American Speed, located at 599 Oak Creek Drive, is home to over 150,000 square feet of display space on three levels. The museum was formed to present a continuous chronology of automotive racing engine and speed equipment development and to preserve, interpret and display items significant in racing and automotive history.