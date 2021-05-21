Museum of American Speed to showcase Starbird creations

Speedway Motors Museum of American Speed in Lincoln and Darryl Starbird’s National Rod & Custom Car Hall of Fame in Afton, Oklahoma, announced a merger May 17 that enables Speedway to showcase some of Starbird’s custom car creations.
“Darryl Starbird is one of the most prolific custom car builders, and an artist who was consistently able to gain national recognition for his creations," said Tim Matthews, curator at the Museum of American Speed. "His customs have been showcased in all of the popular car magazines for decades.
"His car creations feature a space-age, futuristic style that people find exciting and memorable," Matthews continued. "He is certainly king of the bubble top, and like Toad in 'American Graffiti' explains, 'Any car as good as Starbird’s Superfleck Moonbird has to be amazing!' Custom car fans now have two places to see Starbird’s fabulous creations.”
The Museum of American Speed, located at 599 Oak Creek Drive, is home to over 150,000 square feet of display space on three levels. The museum was formed to present a continuous chronology of automotive racing engine and speed equipment development and to preserve, interpret and display items significant in racing and automotive history.
Founded in 1992 by “Speedy” Bill and Joyce Smith, the collection resulted from their personal involvement in racing and hot rodding, and their lifelong passion for collecting and preserving racing and automotive history over the past 100 years.
In addition to the Smiths' collection, the museum has received many generous donations from vehicles to important artifacts in racing and automotive history.
“The relationships continue to lead us to opportunities to acquire important pieces, furthering our mission to preserve, interpret and display items significant in our industry's history,” Matthews said.
The Lincoln museum is now home to four Starbird vehicles, including the Li’l Coffin Car originally built by Dave Stuckey and restored by Starbird. The local museum also features many other displays including the largest collection of vintage pedal cars, gas-powered miniature race cars, automobile-themed toys, fine art, lunchboxes and more.
“Having my work on display at Speedway Motors Museum of American Speed has allowed it to be appreciated by even more people,” said Starbird, founder of Darryl Starbird’s National Rod & Custom Car Hall of Fame. “Our conversations started over 15 years ago, and I’m pleased to officially announce the merger, giving fans two places to see my collection.”
Located in Afton (near Tulsa), Oklahoma, Starbird's museum is home to over 50 one-of-a-kind full size exotic vehicles, including 25 of Starbird's own creations on display, as well as automotive artwork, photographs and auto memorabilia displayed throughout the 40,000-square-foot facility.
The museum is also home to the National Rod & Custom Car Hall of Fame. Every year in June, an anniversary celebration recognizes and inducts two additional custom and rod builders into the Hall of Fame.
For more information about Darryl Starbird’s National Rod & Custom Hall of Fame, visit www.darrylstarbird.com.
For more information about Speedway Motors Museum of American Speed, museum hours or displays, visit www.museumofamericanspeed.com.