Lincoln Municipal Band concert, car show Aug. 2

The Lincoln Municipal Band will present the concert "Cool Cars, Hot Music" with classic cars from the Austin Healey Club of Lincoln on display Sunday, Aug. 2, from 7-8 p.m. at Antelope Park by the John Shildneck Memorial Bandshell.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the concert and car show will follow these social distancing guidelines:

* Audience members, especially those at high risk, are encouraged to remain in their vehicles for the entire concert.

* If you choose to listen outside your vehicle or in the park, the band asks that you wear a mask and distance yourself from others not within your own party. The benches that are usually in front of the John Shildneck Memorial Bandshell will be spread out to further help everyone social distance.

* Volunteers will wear gloves and masks while distributing programs and taking donations.

* Restrooms at Antelope Park are closed, and no concessions will be available this year.

* The concert will be livestreamed on the band's Facebook page -- Facebook.com/LincolnMunicipalBand -- for those who prefer to stay home.

