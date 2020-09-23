 Skip to main content
Lincoln man has big opportunity at small prize
Lincoln man has big opportunity at small prize

Byron Burnham is hoping the third time will be the charm as he attempts to get his classic car immortalized as a Hot Wheels Die-Cast.

Burnham is a finalist in the Virtual Hot Wheels Legends Tour stop, which is Thursday. If he makes it past that, he'll compete against other winners of virtual events for the ultimate prize: a Hot Wheels version of their prized automobile.

In Burnham's case, it's a 1975 Chevy Vega that he's owned for 10 years and has totally restored. He now races it and displays it at car shows across the Midwest.

He called the Hot Wheels opportunity "a lifetime dream."

This is the third year in a row he's entered the contest, which he originally found out about on Facebook. In 2018, his first year, he went to a Hot Wheels Legends Tour stop in Detroit but didn't make the cut. He advanced to the grand finale last year after winning a stop in the St. Louis area, beating out 300 other contestants.

This year is a little different, with the entire contest being held virtually. Thursday's virtual stop will begin at 7 p.m. local time and will be streamed live via both the Hot Wheels and Super Street Facebook pages.

A panel of judges will pick the winning car, which will then join other finalists at the Virtual Grand Finale in Los Angeles in November.

New this year as part of the virtual contests is an opportunity for fans to pick an additional finalist from among top vote-getters at each tour stop.

For Burnham, making it to the finals again would be great, but winning it all would be a dream come true.

"It would be fantastic," he said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Husker News