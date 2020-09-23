Lincoln man has big opportunity at small prize

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Byron Burnham is hoping the third time will be the charm as he attempts to get his classic car immortalized as a Hot Wheels Die-Cast.

Burnham is a finalist in the Virtual Hot Wheels Legends Tour stop, which is Thursday. If he makes it past that, he'll compete against other winners of virtual events for the ultimate prize: a Hot Wheels version of their prized automobile.

In Burnham's case, it's a 1975 Chevy Vega that he's owned for 10 years and has totally restored. He now races it and displays it at car shows across the Midwest.

He called the Hot Wheels opportunity "a lifetime dream."

This is the third year in a row he's entered the contest, which he originally found out about on Facebook. In 2018, his first year, he went to a Hot Wheels Legends Tour stop in Detroit but didn't make the cut. He advanced to the grand finale last year after winning a stop in the St. Louis area, beating out 300 other contestants.

This year is a little different, with the entire contest being held virtually. Thursday's virtual stop will begin at 7 p.m. local time and will be streamed live via both the Hot Wheels and Super Street Facebook pages.