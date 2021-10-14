'Like a time capsule' — How a 35-mile classic Trans Am landed in Lincoln

The neighbor had ended up with it years ago.

“He said he never touched it; never did anything with it.”

And then he told LaFreniere he also had a 1970 Chevelle and a 1946 Willys.

LaFreniere had always wanted a Chevelle. But the owner insisted on a package deal — all or none.

After he got the cars home, the dirt-covered black Trans-Am cleaned up. And after LaFreniere replaced the gas tank, blew out the fuel lines and replaced the fluids, it started up.

But he didn’t know what to do with the car. He didn’t have room to store it. “And at 35 miles, I just couldn’t have brought myself to drive it.”

Early on, before he bought it, LaFreniere had talked to Trans-Am specialist Dave Hall, who owns Restore a Muscle Car on the northeast edge of Lincoln, trying to gauge how much he should offer for it.

“Right from the beginning when I bought the car, I somehow wanted him to have it. He just seemed like a good guy.”

Later, he also talked with an appraiser, who estimated its worth at about $67,000, eight times its sticker price. But he warned LaFreniere it was just a ballpark, because there was nothing even close to compare it to.