Grant enables LES to offer electric vehicle rebates

Lincoln Electric System has received a grant of $120,000 from the Nebraska Environmental Trust (NET) for its “Electric Vehicle Public Engagement and Rebate Program.”

The Trust board announced funding for the project at its June 11 meeting, and LES made the official announcement during its own administrative board meeting July 17. Funds will be used to offer LES customers purchase or lease rebates for new, all-electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles.

The upcoming promotion is limited to LES residential customers, one per household and only purchases or leases made on or after Sept. 1, 2020.

Incentives of $1,500 are available for a first-time purchase or minimum three-year lease of a new plug-in hybrid electric vehicle. In addition, $4,500 rebates will be available for a first-time purchase or minimum three-year lease of a new all-electric vehicle, including the purchase and installation of an internet-connected home charging station and access to charging data for up to five years. Access to these chargers will help further LES’s ongoing study of customer charging behaviors and their impacts on the community’s electric grid.

The project is one of 118 from the NET this year, receiving a total of $20 million in grant awards.