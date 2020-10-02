British car show Sunday

The annual Flatwater All-British & Volkswagen Car Club will hold its annual Show & Shine car show from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4 in front of the Park One building at 2900 S. 70th St.

Formerly called the Flatwater Austin Healey Car Club, the organization was formed in Lincoln in 1993. It has more than 165 members who share an interest in preserving and enjoying British automobiles and Volkswagens.

Owners of more than 50 vehicles are expected to register their cars for Sunday’s show. Social distancing will be observed, and plenty of spectator parking will be available in the area north of the car show. Admission is free.

Event spokesman Brad Swiggart of Lincoln said a free-will offering will be taken to assist needy families in the Lincoln area during the holidays.

For more details about the club and Sunday’s show, call Swiggart at 402-430-6380.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0