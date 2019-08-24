Follow the route, "Route 66," to a new location – the Ameritas Life parking lot on North Cotner Boulevard and O Street – for the Nebraska Corvette Association’s 26th annual All-Corvette Show on Sunday, Sept. 22.
This year’s theme is "Route 66," celebrating 66 years of Corvettes, 1953-2019. You can see the 1959-62 models like those seen on the "Route 66" television series.
As one of the largest shows of this type in a 10-state area, it’s expected to attract nearly 3,000 car enthusiasts, well over 200 Corvettes, and a display of all seven generations. All Corvettes are welcome and can be judged or displayed only. Judged cars must be pre-registered.
Car show proceeds help support the Food Bank of Lincoln, Child Advocacy Center and scholarships for Southeast Community College students enrolled in the GM Automotive Service Education Program.
New this year will be several vendor displays. As in the past, there will be a silent auction, a drawing for the 50/50 pot, merchandise from the National Corvette Museum booth, lunch from Lo Lo’s, and desserts from FrozeN4U Ice Cream.
Since 1967, Nebraska Corvette Association has grown to over 200 members with cars ranging from 1954 to 2020 mid-engine C8s (on order). The NCA is an active member of the National Corvette Museum, National Council of Corvette Clubs, Eastern Nebraska Western Iowa Car Council, and both supports and races in the Sandhills Open Road Challenge. For 27 years, the NCA has helped keep Nebraska beautiful by participating in the “Adopt a Highway” program.
All-Corvette Show registration forms, show activities and details are available at NebraskaCorvette.com. Online registration and payment is available. For more details, contact Bob Shriner, 402-405-3102.