Corvette group works around COVID cancellations

The coronavirus pandemic put the brakes on some of the Nebraska Corvette Association activities this year, but it didn’t impact the car buffs’ ability to continue to fund some of their traditional donations.

And that’s good news for students such as Derek Quick, a non-traditional Lincoln student in his mid-30s who got one of the five scholarships sponsored in 2020 by the organization of Corvette-lovers.

Married and the father of five children, Quick is enrolled in the ASEP (Automotive Service Educational Program) on the Milford Campus of Southeast Community College. ASEP, a two-year program leading to an associate degree, blends classroom sessions with time spent in a “co-op setting” at a sponsoring General Motors or GM-approved repair shop.

Quick works at DuTeau Chevrolet in Lincoln – his co-op setting and internship supervisor – and is on course to graduate at SCC in May 2021, as are the other four scholarship winners selected by the Nebraska Corvette Association this year: Trey Fehringer, Genoa, Nebraska; Jon Goldhammer, Mitchell, South Dakota; Kyle Kritzer, Sioux City, Iowa; and Cameron Zwicker, Dix, Nebraska.

$37,000 in scholarships