Corvette group works around COVID cancellations

The coronavirus pandemic put the brakes on some of the Nebraska Corvette Association activities this year, but it didn’t impact the car buffs’ ability to continue to fund some of their traditional donations.
And that’s good news for students such as Derek Quick, a non-traditional Lincoln student in his mid-30s who got one of the five scholarships sponsored in 2020 by the organization of Corvette-lovers.
Married and the father of five children, Quick is enrolled in the ASEP (Automotive Service Educational Program) on the Milford Campus of Southeast Community College. ASEP, a two-year program leading to an associate degree, blends classroom sessions with time spent in a “co-op setting” at a sponsoring General Motors or GM-approved repair shop.
Quick works at DuTeau Chevrolet in Lincoln – his co-op setting and internship supervisor – and is on course to graduate at SCC in May 2021, as are the other four scholarship winners selected by the Nebraska Corvette Association this year: Trey Fehringer, Genoa, Nebraska; Jon Goldhammer, Mitchell, South Dakota; Kyle Kritzer, Sioux City, Iowa; and Cameron Zwicker, Dix, Nebraska.
$37,000 in scholarships
The NCA awarded scholarships totaling $4,000 this year: $1,000 for Quick, and $750 to each of the other four. The NCA has awarded a total of $37,000 to 48 recipients since it began presenting scholarships in 2004, reported Arlyn Uhrmacher, who serves on the NCA Scholarship Committee along with Jerry Boden.
Scholarships were presented at an October ceremony on the SCC-Milford campus, where Uhrmacher and Boden displayed their Corvettes – a C5 Generation and a C7 Generation, respectively. Other NCA members attending the scholarship presentation were Mike McFarland, who displayed his new C8 Generation mid-engine, and Bill Zuspan, formerly a long-time chairman of the annual All-Corvette Show typically held in September. The large-scale event in the Westgate Bank parking lot at 60th and Old Cheney Road was a cancellation victim of the COVID-19 outbreak this year.
Another cancellation victim of the COVID-19 crisis this year was the Corvette group’s show typically held in July in Lincoln’s Historic Haymarket District.
“COVID has mostly stopped NCA activities,” said Uhrmacher. “We have not had a membership meeting since March.”
COVID-19’s effect on NCA’s 2021 calendar is also being felt. The public health crisis has led to cancellation of the Rocky Magnelli Indoor Swap Meet, an annual event in March at the Lancaster Event Center. In the past, parking fees from the event have been shared with NCA volunteers who work security on the eve of the event and park cars.
About the NCA
The Nebraska Corvette Association, founded in 1967, is about 180 members strong and is active in promoting the “Great American Sports Car” – the Chevrolet Corvette.
Members are involved in car shows in and around Nebraska that promote civic pride and raise money to support local community individuals and organizations.
Two of its main community causes are the Food Bank of Lincoln and the Child Advocacy Center:
- In June, the NCA and T.O. Haas Tire & Auto held a fundraiser for the Food Bank. The mini-car, socially distanced shows were held at T.O. Haas locations, with donations collected from participants and visitors resulting in a $2,800 donation to the Food Bank.
- In late September, NCA club members organized a drive-by fundraiser for the Child Advocacy Center. NCA members drove cars to an identified location, and members made personal contributions based on what they might have spent on registration and other activities at the car show. The result: a $4,070 donation to the Child Advocacy Center.
Other NCA activities this year included golf outings, a highway cleanup, and short road trips, including a visit to an assisted-living center in Auburn, Nebraska, and a drive-by show of support for a young Lincoln boy whose planned trip to Disneyland was canceled due to COVID concerns. In lieu of the boy’s big trip, about 100 NCA members drove by the boy’s home, giving him cards and small car-related gifts.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!