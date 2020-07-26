× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

June 24, 1927 - July 20, 2020

Zola Z. Harvey Prucha passed peacefully from this life into the glorious Kingdom of her Lord and Savior with a clarion call from heaven as fireworks were heard for several hours in the early morning of July 20, 2020. Known as Zoe, she was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and daughter, who battled breast and bladder cancers for the past 13 years. She moved in with her daughter, Peggy, and her partner, MA, who lovingly cared for her the last two years of her life.

She was born in Osceola, Nebraska, on June 24, 1927, to Gertrude and Charles Harvey. Zoe grew up in Council Bluffs, Iowa, with nine other siblings and she was the baby of the bunch!! She met the love of her life on a double date with her sister, Fay, in Omaha, Nebraska. She married that man, Jay Prucha, on February 19, 1949, and they were blissfully together for 62 years until his death in 2011. From their union came two daughters, Connie and Peggy.