Zina Lora Foudray
View Comments

Zina Lora Foudray

{{featured_button_text}}
Zina Lora Foudray

October 30, 1921 - January 5, 2020

Zina Lora Foudray, 98, of South Bend, NE, January 5, 2020, while at the home in Phoenix, AZ. She was born October 30, 1921 in Hays County Nebraska to Samuel Marion Laird and Lora (Ward) Laird.

Zina is survived by her sister, Shirley Venhaus of McMinnville, Oregon; daughter, Bonnie (Dave) Vodehnal of South Bend, NE; Son, Samuel (Barbara) Foudray of Phoenix, AZ; 15 Grandchildren; 30 Great-Grandchildren; 7 Great-Great-Grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her Husband, Earnest Foudray; Daughter, Terri Nygren; Brothers, Roy and Hugh Laird; Sister, Gertrude Newell; Grandson, Mike McGuire; and Great-Grandson Seth Potts.

Memorial to be held at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home & Cemetery, 6800 S 14th St. Lincoln, NE 68512, January 31st, 2020 at 3:00pm. Memorials to “The Pavilion Fund”, Northlake, South Bend NE. Condolences: lincolnfh.com

To send flowers to the family of Zina Foudray, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News