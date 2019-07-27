Zelma K. Nichols
July 24, 2019
Funeral service: 11 a.m. Monday, July 29, at Milford Mennonite Church. Immediately following service, lunch will be served in the fellowship hall. Graveside services: Beaver Crossing Cemetery after lunch. Visitation: 1-8 p.m. with family receiving relatives and friends 6-8 p.m. Sunday at Lauber Funeral Home, Milford. Memorials to family for future designation. Please visit laubermoore.com.
