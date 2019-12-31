Zelma A. Fobben
February 23, 1928 - December 27, 2019
Former Hastings resident Zelma A. Fobben, 91, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019, at Lancaster Manor Assisted Living, Lincoln, NE. Zelma was born on February 23, 1928, in Hastings, NE to Edward & Edna (Meewes) Gruis. She graduated from Hastings High School in 1946. Zelma married Ben Fobben on August 25, 1955; he preceded her in death on April 7, 2005.
Zelma worked for the telephone company and was the bookkeeper for her husband's business. She worked for many years on the Adams County election board. Zelma was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Hastings Quilt Guild, and quilt group with First Presbyterian Church. She was a dedicated Chicago Cubs fan and was part of many bowling leagues.
Survivors: children & spouses Diane & Richard Karohl - San Antonio, TX, Ed & Eleanor Fobben - Chatham, NJ, Jim & Tish Fobben - Lincoln, NE; grandchildren & spouses Wendy & Seth Quillen, Luke & Andrea Karohl, Kate Fobben, Greg Fobben, Emily Fobben, Marie Fobben; Great-Grandchildren Eleanora Karohl and Layla Karohl. Many other family members.
Graveside Services are 11 a.m. Friday, January 3, at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings with Rev. Damen Heitmann officiating. Luncheon will follow at Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home. Visitation is 1-7 p.m. Thursday with family present 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the Human Society or Hastings Public Schools Foundation. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Service information
1:00PM-7:00PM
1225 N. Elm Ave
Hastings, NE 68901
11:00AM
1246 N Elm Avenue
Hastings, NE 68901