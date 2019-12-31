Zelma A. Fobben

February 23, 1928 - December 27, 2019

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Former Hastings resident Zelma A. Fobben, 91, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019, at Lancaster Manor Assisted Living, Lincoln, NE. Zelma was born on February 23, 1928, in Hastings, NE to Edward & Edna (Meewes) Gruis. She graduated from Hastings High School in 1946. Zelma married Ben Fobben on August 25, 1955; he preceded her in death on April 7, 2005.

Zelma worked for the telephone company and was the bookkeeper for her husband's business. She worked for many years on the Adams County election board. Zelma was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Hastings Quilt Guild, and quilt group with First Presbyterian Church. She was a dedicated Chicago Cubs fan and was part of many bowling leagues.

Survivors: children & spouses Diane & Richard Karohl - San Antonio, TX, Ed & Eleanor Fobben - Chatham, NJ, Jim & Tish Fobben - Lincoln, NE; grandchildren & spouses Wendy & Seth Quillen, Luke & Andrea Karohl, Kate Fobben, Greg Fobben, Emily Fobben, Marie Fobben; Great-Grandchildren Eleanora Karohl and Layla Karohl. Many other family members.

Graveside Services are 11 a.m. Friday, January 3, at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings with Rev. Damen Heitmann officiating. Luncheon will follow at Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home. Visitation is 1-7 p.m. Thursday with family present 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the Human Society or Hastings Public Schools Foundation. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.

To send flowers to the family of Zelma Fobben, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center

1225 N. Elm Ave

Hastings, NE 68901 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Zelma's Visitation begins. Parkview Cemetery

1246 N Elm Avenue

Hastings, NE 68901 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Zelma's Graveside Service begins.