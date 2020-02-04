You have free articles remaining.
Zella Addama (Dillon) Block
March 19, 1939 - February 1, 2020
To send flowers to the family of Zella Block, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Feb 5
Visitation
Wednesday, February 5, 2020
1:00PM-9:00PM
1:00PM-9:00PM
Roby Funeral Home
346 Ave. A
Plattsmouth, NE 68048
346 Ave. A
Plattsmouth, NE 68048
Guaranteed delivery before Zella's Visitation begins.
Feb 6
Funeral Service
Thursday, February 6, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Roby Funeral Home
346 Ave. A
Plattsmouth, NE 68048
346 Ave. A
Plattsmouth, NE 68048
Guaranteed delivery before Zella's Funeral Service begins.