Zelda Mae (Dougherty) Mothershed, 88, formerly of Lincoln passed away February 13, 2023, in Kearney, NE. Zelda was born March 1, 1934 in Pawnee City, NE to John and Goldie (Skidmore) Dougherty. She was the second of three sisters. Her family farmed in Pawnee county, and she graduated from Lewiston High School. She moved to Lincoln and worked for Farmers Mutual of Nebraska for 30 years. She was a member of Christ Temple Mission Church in Lincoln where she met her husband, Ted. She married Theodore Mothershed June 4th, 1980. Her life was characterized by her selfless giving of herself. She and Ted loved their grandchildren. They served as guardians for Brandin, Andrew and Cayliss when they were younger. Her home was always open to others.