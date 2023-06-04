Zelda Mae (Dougherty) Mothershed
March 1, 1934 - February 13, 2023
Zelda Mae (Dougherty) Mothershed, 88, formerly of Lincoln passed away February 13, 2023, in Kearney, NE. Zelda was born March 1, 1934 in Pawnee City, NE to John and Goldie (Skidmore) Dougherty. She was the second of three sisters. Her family farmed in Pawnee county, and she graduated from Lewiston High School. She moved to Lincoln and worked for Farmers Mutual of Nebraska for 30 years. She was a member of Christ Temple Mission Church in Lincoln where she met her husband, Ted. She married Theodore Mothershed June 4th, 1980. Her life was characterized by her selfless giving of herself. She and Ted loved their grandchildren. They served as guardians for Brandin, Andrew and Cayliss when they were younger. Her home was always open to others.
Zelda was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Onna Lee Dallmann and Sonja Manley, husband Theodore and granddaughter Cayliss. Those celebrating the memory of her life are niece Sheree Slagle (Tim) and family, brother-in-law Sherman Manley and family, stepson Theodore Jr. (Victoria), stepdaughter Carmen Johnson and grandchildren Carmella and Lloyd, daughter in law Laurie Mothershed and grandsons Brandin and Andrew (Janelle) and great grandson Kingston.
She lived in the hope of her Savior Jesus Christ and “the riches of the glory of this mystery, which is Christ in you, the hope of glory.” Colossians 1:27
A graveside to be held Saturday, June 10th at 1:00 p.m. at the Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery. (Meet at gate #2)
Reception to follow at the Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel. (3950 Hohensee Dr.)
Memorials to the family for People`s City Mission.
