March 8, 1931 - January 24, 2020
Yvonne Jean (Lee) Powers, 88, passed away peacefully Friday, January 24, 2020, at Madonna/St. Jane DeChantal Long Term Care Unit. Born March 8, 1931 in Pine Ridge, SD, to Albert And Elizabeth (Brewer) Lee. A devout Catholic, she attended Holy Rosary Mission, received her R.N. From St. Margaret's in Kansas City, KS; a B.S.Ed from UNL, and B.S.N .from Union College. She practiced nursing for many healthcare organizations, including The Indian Health Service and the V.A.
She was an enrolled member of the Oglala Lakota tribe. She was proud of her service to the Lakota people and for being a member of two Franciscan communities. Highlights of her life were her two trips to Europe, and her attendance at many Tekakwitha conferences.
She is survived by her six children and spouses: Patrick, Colleen, Kathy, Michelle (Mark), Janie (Eric), and Lisa (Tom), 14 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Visitation and rosary: Monday, January 27 at 7:00 p.m. at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home. Funeral Mass: Tuesday, January 28 at 10:00 a.m. at Cathedral of the Risen Christ, Lincoln. Luncheon following. Memorials in lieu of flowers to Matt Talbot Outreach, Lincoln. condolences can be left at bmlfh.com
Service information
7:00PM
4040 A St
Lincoln, NE 68510
10:00AM
3500 Sheridan Boulevard
Lincoln, NE 68506
12:00AM
3880 L St
Lincoln- Nebraska, NE 68510