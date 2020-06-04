Yvonne Ann Morfeld
Yvonne Ann Morfeld

Yvonne Ann Morfeld

Yvonne Ann Morfeld

November 4, 1945 - June 1, 2020

Yvonne Morfeld, 74, of Lincoln, NE was born on November 4, 1945 in Westphalia, Iowa. Yvonne passed away peacefully on June 1st. She was a loving mother, a devoted grandmother and spent over 25 years caring for the elderly in the Lincoln area. Yvonne was a devout Catholic who always gave more than she received. She loved dancing, playing cards, and spending time with family.

Surviving children include Doug (Jennifer) Morfeld (Suffolk, VA), LuAnn (Tim) Dougherty (Lincoln), Craig (Adrienne) Morfeld (Liberty, MO) and Tim (Lisa) Morfeld (Lincoln). Grandchildren include Adam, Gabrielle, Hannah & Grace Morfeld; Josiah and Phoebe Prabowo, Chloe England; Matt, Joe and Jacob Dougherty, Sophie Morfeld, Mallory & Blake Pinson and Tatumn and Tucker Morfeld. She was also survived by her three sisters, Darlene, Joan and Delores, sisters-in-law Dee and Linda, as well as many nieces and nephews. Yvonne was preceded in death by her parents, Clement and Angela Coenen, brothers Norm and Duane and nephew Roger.

Our heartfelt thanks to Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital for the incredible love and care given to Mom over the past 2 1/2 years.

Rosary Service will be held at 6:00 PM on Friday, June 5th at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A St., Lincoln, NE. Mass of Christian Burial at 9:00 AM on Saturday, June 6 at St. Peters Catholic Church, 4500 Duxhall Dr., Lincoln, NE. Memorials can be directed to the family for future designation. Condolences can be left at bmlfh.com

