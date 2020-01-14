Yolanda Antoinette Mazzucco Sullivan

May 12, 1947 - January 9, 2020

Yolanda Mazzucco Sullivan, 72, of Lincoln, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020 at home surrounded by family. Born May 12, 1947 to Barbara and Joseph Mazzucco of Los Angeles, California. Yolanda took great pride in her Italian ancestry and California roots. She loved classic rock music, especially The Beatles, The Eagles, and Bob Seger. She had a soft spot for animals and enjoyed feeding the birds and squirrels.

Yolanda was a dedicated employee of Bryan Hospital for 31 years and took great satisfaction in her job as a buyer in the purchasing department. Her greatest source of joy and pride, however, was in being a grandma. Yolanda faithfully attended school programs and concerts and loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-granddaughter, who called her Nina.

Yolanda is survived by daughters Courtney Sullivan, Lisa (Jeff) Vonfeldt, and Shelby (Derek) Hubbard; grandchildren Geist Sullivan, Giano Sullivan, Gregory Hubbard, and Catherine Hubbard; great-granddaughter Syeira Sullivan; and her life-long best friend June Turek. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Timothy, and sister Diane. The family wishes to thank AseraCare Hospice for providing excellent care in Yolanda's final days and ensuring she had a peaceful passing.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home. Memorials may be given to the family for later designation.

