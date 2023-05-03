Wynn Smithberger Nuckolls

May 1, 2023

Wynn Smithberger Nuckolls, 84 years, 10 months, of Lincoln, formerly of Fairbury and Stanton, NE, passed away May 1, 2023. She was born and raised in Stanton, NE, by Louis and Dorothy (Pugh) Smithberger. Graduating from Stanton High School in 1956, as a member of the National Honor Society, she was awarded a Regents Scholarship and the Kremer Award for scholastics, twirler, and drum majorette when not playing her clarinet or riding horses.

She received a B.S. degree from the University of Nebraska in 1962, majoring in English and Music, also taking many graduate hours. She was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority (Outstanding Kappa active), the University Band, the University Council of World Affairs, and the UNL Daily Nebraskan staff.

She met her husband, Bill, from Fairbury at a wedding in Arizona and was married on Sept. 20, 1959, in the garden of her family's home in Stanton. To this union were born four children: Nancy Elaine, David William, Daniel Harold, and Theodore James (T.J.).

Wynn and Bill resided in Fairbury for 46 years (where Bill was the Publisher of The Fairbury Journal-News), and Wynn directed the United Methodist Church Choir for 30+ years. In addition, she taught Music and English at Fairbury Jr. College, led the stage band, and substitute-taught all levels and subjects in the Fairbury schools and surrounding areas.

She served in many capacities of organizations such as P.E.O., the Fairbury Little Theatre Club, the Jefferson County Red Cross, the Mental Health Foundation, the Republican Women's Club, and the United Methodist Women's Ruth group.

She led PTA, Brownies and Girl Scouts, Cub Scouts, and 4-H song competition groups, taught voice and piano lessons, and sang for many weddings, funerals, conventions, meetings, and events.

In 2005, they moved to Lincoln. As members of St. Mark's Methodist Church, both Wynn and Bill sang in the choir, and she directed the children's choir. In addition, she also substitute-taught all grades in the Lincoln Public Schools.

She was a member of Kappa Chat, Kappa Alumni, and Chapter HD-P.E.O. along with her daughter and granddaughter; she received the UNL Alumni Family Tree Award, served on the State College Board of Trustees, the LPS Substitute teachers, Museum of Nebraska Art (MONA) of Kearney, Friends of Lied of Lincoln, Nebraska Federation, was active in state politics, Museum of Nebraska Art (MONA), Kearney; the Nebraska Judicial District Nominating Commission, the Branch Rail Rehabilitation Board, and State Adjutant General nominating committee. Her family also became musical – all six playing instruments and joined her singing in church services and Bill's Nebraska Press Convention when President. She entered the Nebraska State Song contest placing 2nd with her entry “All Hail to Our Nebraska”.

She was a wonderful caring parent, wife, and creative mom, instilling life lessons and strong values in her children and students. She was always inclusive and did much more for others than herself. Wynn is preceded in death by her husband, Bill, her grandparents, infant sister Sharyl, parents, brothers-in-law, E. Loren Fuller and Dale Mooberry, sister-in-law, Marjorie Mooberry, and many cousins. Survivors are her four children, Nancy Videtich (Wayne) of Lincoln, David Nuckolls (Leslie) of Camden, SC, Daniel Nuckolls (Chris) of Nixa, MO, and T.J. Nuckolls (Therese) of Omaha: three grandsons, Brandon Videtich (Laura), D.J. Nuckolls and Tyler Nuckolls; three granddaughters, Megan Videtich, Natalie Nuckolls and Jessicca Nuckolls; Sisters Elaine Fuller of Stanton, Susan Harr (Larry) of Omaha, Linda (Michael) of Grand Island, nieces and nephews: Dorothy Fuller, Glenn (Jill) Fuller, Sharyl (Steve) Harr, Steve (Allison) Harr, Burke (Jennifer) Harr, Brian Harr, Barbara (Bob) Vavra, John Flaherty, Mark Flaherty, Greg Flaherty, Debra (Tom) Bodzek, Mark (Joy) Mooberry, their children, and grandchildren.

Memorials may be donated to St. Mark's Methodist Church of Lincoln or the United Methodist Church of Fairbury. Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. www.gerdesmeyerfh.com