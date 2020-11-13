Wyatt Daniel Wagaman, 15, died at home in Roca, Nebraska, on November 7, 2020. He was surrounded by many, many of his loved ones when he completed his journey; a courageous, hard fought battle with grade 4 brain cancer (GBM). Wyatt was born August 15, 2005, in Lincoln, Nebraska.

A Celebration of Wyatt's Life will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Christ Lutheran Church, 4325 Sumner Street, Lincoln, Nebraska. The health and safety of our family and yours is our greatest priority. Wyatt would be devastated if he knew that anyone contracted this deadly disease while celebrating his life. Therefore, we would encourage and be grateful for use of the virtual attendance option that is being provided. We kindly ask that those attending wear a mask and observe safe social distancing. We appreciate your understanding during these current circumstances. At Wyatt's request, he will be cremated. There will be no viewing or visitation.