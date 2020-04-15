March 16, 1947 - April 12, 2020
Wm. "Kelly" Kolb was born on March 16, 1947, in Denver, CO to William "Bill" and Neva Kolb and departed this life on April 12, 2020, from complications following open heart surgery at Bryan Heart with his wife Cathy, their children and spouses by his side.
Kelly enlisted in the United States Navy in 1964 and served 3 tours in Vietnam and was discharged in 1968. He met his wife, Cathy in 1968 at the Wilber Czech Festival and they were married in 1969; they had the honor of celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary last October with their family. They had gone to Hawaii in April to celebrate this momentous occasion in advance. Kelly was a sheetmetal journeyman with Local #3 out of Omaha for over 40 years and did many commercial jobs in Lincoln, especially for Bryan East and West and St. Elizabeths.
In his free time he loved to fish, which is why he had his boat, and watching Nascar. He was a 25 year big fan of Jeff Gordon and an avid collector of Jeff's memorabilia. He continued watching Nascar after Jeff retired, cheering for the Hendricks Motor Sports drivers. Kelly and Cathy attended his Navy Ship USS Bexar APA 237 reunions each year for the last 8 years and because of this traveling they were able to visit all 50 states.
He was a proud veteran and was a lifetime member of the DAV. His family was very important to him and he loved spending time with them and wanted to spend more time with his 5 little greats!
He is survived by his wife Cathy, their daughter Keri (Brent) Cooper, Waverly; son Stan (Amy) Kolb, Beatrice. He also leaves behind his granddaughters, Jailyn (Donovan) McNealy and their daughters, Charlotte, Everly and Harlow of Waverly, Courtney Kolb of Lincoln, Makenna (Mitchell) Schmit and their daughter Ivy Lou of Waverly, Allyssa (Anthony) Bretthauer and their son Elliot and another baby boy due in August of Beatrice, grandson Kody Cooper of Kearney and Braeden Cooper of Waverly; Also survived by his sister Mary Fore of Greenwood, brother George (Kay) Kolb of Lincoln and Deb (Rob) Peters of Lincoln. Preceded in death by his father and mother, his father and mother-in-law Charlie and Ardis Roth, his younger brother Mike, youngest sister Tobi and brother-in-law Rich Fore. Kelly also left behind many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
Due to the current social restrictions, A Celebration of Life Service with Military Honors and memorial gift designation will be determined at a later date. Condolences online at roperandsons.com
