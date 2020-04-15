× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

March 16, 1947 - April 12, 2020

Wm. "Kelly" Kolb was born on March 16, 1947, in Denver, CO to William "Bill" and Neva Kolb and departed this life on April 12, 2020, from complications following open heart surgery at Bryan Heart with his wife Cathy, their children and spouses by his side.

Kelly enlisted in the United States Navy in 1964 and served 3 tours in Vietnam and was discharged in 1968. He met his wife, Cathy in 1968 at the Wilber Czech Festival and they were married in 1969; they had the honor of celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary last October with their family. They had gone to Hawaii in April to celebrate this momentous occasion in advance. Kelly was a sheetmetal journeyman with Local #3 out of Omaha for over 40 years and did many commercial jobs in Lincoln, especially for Bryan East and West and St. Elizabeths.

In his free time he loved to fish, which is why he had his boat, and watching Nascar. He was a 25 year big fan of Jeff Gordon and an avid collector of Jeff's memorabilia. He continued watching Nascar after Jeff retired, cheering for the Hendricks Motor Sports drivers. Kelly and Cathy attended his Navy Ship USS Bexar APA 237 reunions each year for the last 8 years and because of this traveling they were able to visit all 50 states.