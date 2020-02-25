Winifred “Fritzie” Ellis
View Comments

Winifred “Fritzie” Ellis

{{featured_button_text}}

June 15, 1936 – February 21, 2020

Winifred “Fritzie” Ellis, 83, of Beatrice died February 21, 2020. Memorial services: 11:00 a.m., Thursday (2/27/2020) at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Beatrice. Family will greet friends 6:00-8:00 p.m. Tuesday at Harman-Wright Mortuary, Beatrice. www.harmanwrightmortuary.com

To send flowers to the family of Winifred Ellis, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 27
Memorial Service
Thursday, February 27, 2020
11:00AM
St. Paul Lutheran Church, Beatrice
10th and High Street
Beatrice, NE 68310
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Winifred's Memorial Service begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News