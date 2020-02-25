You have free articles remaining.
June 15, 1936 – February 21, 2020
Winifred “Fritzie” Ellis, 83, of Beatrice died February 21, 2020. Memorial services: 11:00 a.m., Thursday (2/27/2020) at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Beatrice. Family will greet friends 6:00-8:00 p.m. Tuesday at Harman-Wright Mortuary, Beatrice. www.harmanwrightmortuary.com
Service information
Feb 27
Memorial Service
Thursday, February 27, 2020
11:00AM
St. Paul Lutheran Church, Beatrice
10th and High Street
Beatrice, NE 68310
