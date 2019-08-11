May 20, 1929 - June 20, 2019
Wilmer R. (Bill) Olson, 90, of Lincoln, died of natural causes on June 20, 2019. Bill was born May 20, 1929, to Rudolph Eric (Rudy) and Anna Caroline (Johnson) Olson and raised on a family farm in Boxholm, Iowa. After graduating from high school, Bill proudly served his country from 1950-1952 with 10 months in combat in Korea as infantry sergeant.
Bill was a home builder and contractor in Wausa in the 50s and 60s before moving to Lincoln in 1969 where he was a vice president, controller, and salesman in various steel building businesses. In 1978 he and his son were partners in a construction firm until his retirement in 1991. His joys in recent years were playing pitch (especially when he was winning) and enjoying Nebraska's bird life.
He is survived by his children John (Cindi) Olson of Lincoln, Donna Olson Shreve (Terry) of Tucson, Arizona, and Peggy Olson-Soto (José) of Lincoln, seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren, along with two sisters, Jeanette and Judy, and two brothers, Robert (Bob) and Gene. He is preceded in death by his parents Anna and Rudy, two sisters, Joanne and Janice, one brother Dean, and daughter Maribeth Ann (Betsy), near whom he will be buried.
Inurnment with Honor Guard will be held at Alma Lutheran Cemetery at 1 pm in Mead. Bill was a life member of American Legion Post #3, VFW, DAV, and Elks USA, as well as being a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles. Donations may be made to these organizations, veterans causes, and educational funds in Bill Olson's name. Condolences online at roperandsons.com
