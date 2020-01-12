Wilmer Charles William Wieman

Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Wilmer Wieman, 91, widower of Clarice McNeil, of Utica, passed away January 10, 2020. He is survived by his daughters, Renee (Brian) Saracino, Rhonda (Rex) Gray,; son, Scott Wieman; one granddaughter, two step-granddaughters, four great-step-children; sister-in-law, Joan (Harold) Luebbe.