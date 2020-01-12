Wilmer Charles William Wieman
April 27, 1928 - January 10, 2020
Wilmer Wieman, 91, widower of Clarice McNeil, of Utica, passed away January 10, 2020. He is survived by his daughters, Renee (Brian) Saracino, Rhonda (Rex) Gray,; son, Scott Wieman; one granddaughter, two step-granddaughters, four great-step-children; sister-in-law, Joan (Harold) Luebbe.
Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, Volzke Funeral Home, Seward. Visitation: 2-8 p.m. with family greeting 6:30-8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan 16, at the funeral home. volkefuneralhome.com
