Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Wilma M. Kahle, 96, of Crete passed away July 14, 2020, in Crete. A visitation will be at held at Kuncl Funeral Home in Crete on July 28, 2020, from 5 - 8 p.m. Masks are highly recommended. Private family services will follow. Memorials are in care of the family for future designation. Please visit www.kunclfh.com.