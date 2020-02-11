Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Wilma L. White, age 95, of Lincoln, passed away February 9, 2020. She was born June 4, 1924 to Frederic and Lora Patti White in Toledo, OH. She was a member of Cathedral of the Risen Christ Catholic Church.

Visitation Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 5-7pm at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S. 14th Street. Funeral Mass Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 11am at Cathedral of the Risen Christ Catholic Church, 3500 Sheridan Blvd a luncheon will immediately follow. Interment will be held after the luncheon at Lincoln Memorial Park, 6700 S. 14th Street. Memorials suggested to Hearts United for Animals (www.hua.org). Condolences:lincolnfh.com