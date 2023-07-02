Wilma Jean Hesser

November 15, 1927 - June 27, 2023

Wilma Jean Hesser, 95, Lincoln, died on June 27, 2023. She was born November 15, 1927, to Roy and Frances (Ross) Adams in Adams, Nebraska.

She graduated from Adams High School and then taught at Red Diamond School. In 1947 she married Merl Hesser. She and Merl farmed for several years and then moved to Adams when Merl joined the Post office.

Wilma worked for almost 10 years at the Beatrice State Development Center, and she was a caregiver to Katherine Noonan for ten years.

Survived by son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Kathi, daughter-in-law Laura, grandchildren Matt (Whitney) Hardesty, Shelley (Jeff) Sorensen, Becky (Jon) Dean, Justin (Megan), Katy, Amy, Sarah, and Mike Hesser, twelve great grandchildren, sister-in law Shirley Lane and many nieces and nephews.

Proceeded in death by parents, husband Merl, two infant children, son, Gary, brothers, Don and Robert Adams and sister-in-law Delores Adams.

Private Memorial Service for family and close friends of Wilma will be held at a later date.

Memorials in lieu of flowers to Tabitha Foundation or Sheridan Lutheran Church.

Services entrusted to Roper and Sons Funeral Services.