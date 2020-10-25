March 4, 1929 - October 22, 2020

Wilma J Greer, 91, of Lincoln passed away in Lincoln, Nebraska on Thursday, October 22, 2020. Wilma was born March 4, 1929 to Neil H. and Fern M. (McNeff) McCray on a farmstead a few miles west of Fullerton, Nebraska. She attended Rural School Districts 19 and 26 and graduated from Fullerton High School Class of 1946. She was the second daughter and third in birth order of six children. She grew up on the farm and spent most of her childhood doing outside chores with her older brother.

She moved to Lincoln to attend the University of Nebraska. She met her future husband at a dance sponsored by the YWCA. She married Richard (Dick) L Greer in 1953. To this union three (rambunctious) sons were born. Wilma and Dick raised their sons in the spirit of outdoor adventure. There were many trips with their sons including several tent camping/backpacking trips to wilderness areas of Colorado, fishing trips to Minnesota and many weeks of adventures sharing her farm roots.