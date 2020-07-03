Wilma Faye Sawyer
May 18, 1919 - June 30, 2020
Graveside services will be held 10 A.M. Monday, July 6, at the Chester Cemetery, rural Chester. Visitation will be from noon until 8 P.M. Sunday, July 5, at Harman-Wright Mortuary. A memorial is established to the Beatrice Educational Foundation. A guestbook is available at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com
Service information
Jul 6
Graveside Service
Monday, July 6, 2020
10:00AM
Chester Cemetery
N. Hwy 81
Chester, NE 68372
