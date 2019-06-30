Wilma E. (Fosler) Wise
March 28 1930 - June 27, 2019.
Wilma was born in Seward to William J. and Clara Fosler. Wilma was employed by Lincoln Public Schools for 30 years. She retired in 1990 as Associate of Applied Science in Dietetic Technology.
Survived by: brother Howard Fosler and sister-in-law Mary Lou Fosler, and sisters-in-law, JoAnne Fosler and Polly Fosler along with numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded by: parents William J. & Clara Fosler, sisters Doris Fosler and Margaret Colborn, and brothers William H. Fosler and Roger Fosler.
Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Chaplin Shari Lagemann officiating. Viewing: 9-9 Monday at the funeral home. Burial: Fairview Cemetery. Memorials: Parkinsons Association. Arrangements by Butherus ,Maser & Love Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com