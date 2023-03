Wilma Ann Finley (Iburg), of Lincoln, NE, passed away Thursday, March 9th, 2023 at age 79. Please leave your favorite story or stories about Wilma on at lincolnfh.com. In lieu of flowers, Wilma asked to make a donation to Make-A-Wish foundation. Funeral service will be on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 3 pm at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home 6800 South 14th Street, Lincoln.