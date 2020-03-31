William W. Alexander Sr.

He was born on September 8, 1934 to Floyd K. and Roma L. Alexander in Kennard, NE. His family lived in numerous small communities as a youth including Lyons, Burwell and Fullerton. While growing up he was in the Boy Scouts and participated in Band, Chorus, Debate, the high school Junior play and lettered in basketball and track as well as being a class officer. He was also a representative to Cornhusker Boy's State in 1951. He graduated from Lincoln High School in 1952. He attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity, the University Men's Chorus, and Army ROTC. He graduated with a dual Bachelor of Science Degree and a Bachelor of Pharmacology Degree in 1958.

He met his wife, Marilyn Jean McHargue, at the University and married her also in 1958. Immediately after graduating, Bill started active duty with the U.S. Army and became a Captain, while serving in Germany when the Berlin Wall went up. He also became active in the Scottish Rite, becoming a Third Degree Master Mason. The Army told him if he re-enlisted, he would be promoted to Major and sent to the Pentagon and that he could be a real success if he chose a military career. He and Marilyn wanted to make a difference in the world and help people though. They thought returning to Nebraska and living in a small town would be the best way to do that and provide the more rewarding life, so they declined that path.