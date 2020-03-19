November 26, 1936 - March 18, 2020

William “Terry” Tallon, 83, of Lincoln passed away March 18, 2020. He was born November 26, 1936 in Fullerton, NE to Donald and Ruth (Owen) Tallon. He grew up in Nance County, graduated in 1954 from Fullerton High School. Terry served in the US Navy from 1954-1957. In August of 1958 he enrolled at the University of Nebraska Lincoln and graduated in 1962 with a Business Finance degree.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

He married Diann Justesen on June 12, 1960 in St. Paul, NE. They were married for 59 wonderful years. They moved to Cedar Rapids, IA in 1962 where he worked for Collins Radio Company and in 1964 moved to Omaha and worked for International Harvester. Then in 1965 he began work for the University of Nebraska as a payroll manager where he worked for 35 years until his retirement in 2000. During his time at the University he received the Carl Donaldson and Kudo service awards for outstanding management. He also served as a Chairman of the Parking Advisory Committee. He served on the Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church council for 3 years.

In his retirement he enjoyed his yard work, gardening and horses on the acreage near Malcolm. He was a Baltimore Orioles, Royals baseball and Husker's football fan. He always enjoyed his grandkids and great-grandkids, taking them for rides on his Ford tractor, riding lawn mower and playing ball with them.