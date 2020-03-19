November 26, 1936 - March 18, 2020
William “Terry” Tallon, 83, of Lincoln passed away March 18, 2020. He was born November 26, 1936 in Fullerton, NE to Donald and Ruth (Owen) Tallon. He grew up in Nance County, graduated in 1954 from Fullerton High School. Terry served in the US Navy from 1954-1957. In August of 1958 he enrolled at the University of Nebraska Lincoln and graduated in 1962 with a Business Finance degree.
He married Diann Justesen on June 12, 1960 in St. Paul, NE. They were married for 59 wonderful years. They moved to Cedar Rapids, IA in 1962 where he worked for Collins Radio Company and in 1964 moved to Omaha and worked for International Harvester. Then in 1965 he began work for the University of Nebraska as a payroll manager where he worked for 35 years until his retirement in 2000. During his time at the University he received the Carl Donaldson and Kudo service awards for outstanding management. He also served as a Chairman of the Parking Advisory Committee. He served on the Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church council for 3 years.
In his retirement he enjoyed his yard work, gardening and horses on the acreage near Malcolm. He was a Baltimore Orioles, Royals baseball and Husker's football fan. He always enjoyed his grandkids and great-grandkids, taking them for rides on his Ford tractor, riding lawn mower and playing ball with them.
Terry is survived by his wife of 59 years Diann; daughter Karen Jolliffe, Lincoln; son Dave (Kristie) Tallon, Raymond; daughter Karla Tallon, Lincoln; grandchildren Ashley and Cody Tallon; 2 great-grandchildren; sister Joyce Wagner, Lincoln; nieces, nephews Tylr, Rachel and Sonja Wagner, Portland, OR, Ian and Rose Wagner, Los Angeles, CA; extended family members Mike, Tami, Ike and Kali Maytum, Raymond. Preceded in death by his parents; in-law Francis and Virginia Justesen and grandparents.
Private family visitation and graveside service. Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Memorials to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2244 NW 126th, Lincoln, NE 68528 or Nebraska Children's Home, 4939 S. 118th Street, Omaha, NE 68137. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.