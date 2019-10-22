November 8, 1922 - October 20, 2019
William Scully, 96, Beatrice, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019 at his home. He was born November 8, 1922 in London, England to Frederick and Betty G. Drake Scully.
William attended Harrow School in England, after moving to the United States in 1939 he attended Northwestern University. He married Jane Ross Adams on January 26, 1944 in Wilmington, VA.
William served in the U.S. Army, 102nd Infantry division, 406th Infantry Regiment in the European Theatre from August 1942 to February 1946, during WW II receiving a purple heart on Dec. 10, 1944. He moved from Rochester, NY to Beatrice in 1947 and owned Scully Estates. He was a member of the Church of England. William enjoyed aviation, photography and golf.
Survivors include his son, William Adams Scully and wife Karin F. of Lincoln, NE; grandchildren, Adrain Drake Basford and wife Faun of Lincoln, NE, Ricarda F. Scully and husband Colin Mues of Lincoln, NE; great-grandchildren, Liam and Devon Basford, Lucia Scully Mues and William Wesley Scully Mues.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jane (8/21/2009); brother, Robin F. Scully; daughter, Charlotte Drake Scully Basford and husband Christopher.
Memorial services will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 28, 2019 at Harman-Wright Mortuary Chapel, Beatrice with Pastor Larry Ramsey officiating. Private burial services were held at the Evergreen Home Cemetery, Beatrice. Memorials are established to the Beatrice Humane Society with the mortuary in charge. www.harmanwrightmortuary.com Harman-Wright Mortuary, Beatrice in charge of arrangements.