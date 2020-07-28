July 26, 2020
William “Ray” Douglas, 91, of Humboldt, NE, passed away July 26, 2020. Visitation: 9-8 Wed., July 29, 2020, Wherry Mortuary, 207 N. Nemaha St., Humboldt, NE. Private family Services will be held at the Humboldt Cemetery. www.wherrymortuary.com.
