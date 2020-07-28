William “Ray” Douglas
William “Ray” Douglas

July 26, 2020

William “Ray” Douglas, 91, of Humboldt, NE, passed away July 26, 2020. Visitation: 9-8 Wed., July 29, 2020, Wherry Mortuary, 207 N. Nemaha St., Humboldt, NE. Private family Services will be held at the Humboldt Cemetery. www.wherrymortuary.com.

Service information

Jul 29
Visitation
Wednesday, July 29, 2020
9:00AM-8:00PM
Wherry Mortuary, Humboldt
207 N. Nemaha Street
Humboldt, NE 68376
