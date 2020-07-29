April 20, 1929 - July 26, 2020
William “Ray” Douglas, 91, of Humboldt, NE was born on April 20, 1929, in Tecumseh, NE to J. Homer and Leila (Buchanan) McCue. Ray's father died when he was 8 years old and later on his mother, Leila married Munson Douglas of Tecumseh and was adopted by Munson. Ray graduated from Tecumseh High School with the class of 1948. On January 3, 1949, Ray was united in marriage to Joan Louise Kerner at St. Andrew's Catholic Church in Tecumseh, NE. To this union three children, Bev, Cathy and Bill were born.
Ray worked with his parents at the Douglas Hatchery in Tecumseh where they raised turkeys on their farm. Ray began working for Tecumseh Transfer in 1950 and in 1960, Ray & Ivan Werner of Pawnee City purchased the Pawnee Transfer trucking company. That same year, Ray moved his family to Humboldt. He ran his business for 51 years before having a stroke in 2011. Ray loved his trucking business.
He was a volunteer fireman, member of the Humboldt Lion's Club and a member of the St. Mary's Catholic Church in Dawson. His business has been a member of the Humboldt Chamber of Commerce since 1960. Ray passed away July 26, 2020, at the Colonial Acres Nursing Home in Humboldt, NE.
He was preceded in death by his parents and loving wife Joan. Ray is survived by his children: Bev Keller (Danny) of Lincoln, Cathy Schroeder (John) of Lincoln, Bill Douglas (Brenda) of Humboldt, 5 grandchildren: Keri Keller of Lincoln, Kory Keller and wife Lindsey of Lincoln, Jenny Schroeder and fiancé Phil Reppert of West Point, Britt (Douglas) Lee (Eric) of Fort Worth, TX; Blake Douglas (Kendra) of Humboldt, great-grandchildren, Mykinzie and Braedyn Keller of Lincoln, brother Bob Douglas of Florida; aunt Norma Jean Eilers of Sterling, sister-in-law Rose Kerner of Tecumseh, brothers-in law: Bob Evans of Marysville, KS; Bill Eckles of Lincoln, other cousins, relatives, and friends.
Private Family Services will be held at the Humboldt Cemetery with Father Kenneth Hoesing officiating. Visitation: 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Wherry Mortuary, 207 N. Nemaha St. Humboldt, NE. Memorials to St. Mary's Catholic Church, Dawson or Colonial Acres Nursing Home. wherrymortuary.com.
