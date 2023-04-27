William R. Davidson

June 12, 1938 - April 24, 2023

William R. Davidson, age 84, of Lincoln, passed away on Monday, April 24, 2023. Bill was born June 12, 1938 to Robert and Elsie Davidson.

Bill is survived by his loving wife of 61 years Kathy Davidson; children, Sheri (Charles) Hall, Jane (Troy) Peterson, Cathy (Jon) Johnson; grandchildren, Nicole, April, Sidney, Reid, Brandon, Pierce, Shelby, Corbin, Molly, Milana; great-grandchildren, Mitchell, Xaiden, Dillon, Payton, Ava, Merritt; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Bill is preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Judy Whitehead.

A visitation for William will be held Friday, April 28, 2023 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at St Peter's Catholic Church, 4500 Duxhall Dr., Lincoln, NE, followed by a mass of resurrection at 11:00 AM.

For more information go to www.lincolnfh.com. Memorials to the family to be designated at a later date.