William P. (Bill) Eddy

Bill was a member of the Army ROTC during college and was commissioned a second lieutenant in the US Army upon graduation. His active duty obligation was spent primarily in Ft Huachuca, AZ, where his son was born.

After completing his active duty service, Bill and family moved to North Platte, NE where he was a reporter and editor for the North Platte Telegraph. Shortly after moving to North Platte, Bill and Arlys' daughter was born. While he was working for the Telegraph, Bill reported on the Simants murder trial, in which Judge Stuart issued a gag order. The Telegraph, with the Nebraska Press Association, challenged the order all the way to the US Supreme Court and prevailed. Bill's reporting ultimately led to the defendant receiving a new trial.

In 1979, Bill accepted a position as regional editor of the Lincoln Journal, and the family moved to Lincoln. During his long career at the Lincoln Journal and Lincoln Journal Star, he held positions of assistant city editor, city editor, night city editor and special sections editor. He retired in June 2011. Colleagues remember Bill as a mentor to young reporters and a dedicated local journalist.