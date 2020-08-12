June 10, 1945 - August 6, 2020
William P. (Bill) Eddy, 74, of Lincoln, passed away on August 6, 2020, in Lincoln. Throughout his life, he was a loving and devoted son, brother, husband, father and grandfather. He was also a devoted friend and colleague to many, a good neighbor wherever he lived, and an active community and church volunteer and leader.
Bill and his twin brother, Robert (Bob), were born June 10, 1945, in Sidney Nebraska, to Hope and Caleb Eddy. Bill spent most of his childhood in Dalton, Nebraska, where he attended Dalton Public School from Kindergarten through the 7th grade and was confirmed in the Dalton Presbyterian Church.
Bill's mother was a dance teacher, and Bill and his brother and younger sister, Bev, learned to dance and sing and perform for recitals and other events. Bill was a Boy Scout and played baseball and basketball during his childhood and youth. He was an avid sports fan his whole life, especially of the Dodgers and the Huskers, but also of local high school teams wherever he lived.
Before entering the eighth grade, his family moved to Sioux Army Depot, near Sidney, Nebraska, and later moved to Sidney where he graduated from Sidney High School in 1964. While in high school, Bill met the love of his life, Arlys Boese. They married in 1968. An early interest in journalism led to a lifetime career. He was editor of the Sidney High School newspaper during his senior year and worked part-time through high school and college at the Sidney Telegraph. He attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and graduated with a degree in Journalism in 1968.
Bill was a member of the Army ROTC during college and was commissioned a second lieutenant in the US Army upon graduation. His active duty obligation was spent primarily in Ft Huachuca, AZ, where his son was born.
After completing his active duty service, Bill and family moved to North Platte, NE where he was a reporter and editor for the North Platte Telegraph. Shortly after moving to North Platte, Bill and Arlys' daughter was born. While he was working for the Telegraph, Bill reported on the Simants murder trial, in which Judge Stuart issued a gag order. The Telegraph, with the Nebraska Press Association, challenged the order all the way to the US Supreme Court and prevailed. Bill's reporting ultimately led to the defendant receiving a new trial.
In 1979, Bill accepted a position as regional editor of the Lincoln Journal, and the family moved to Lincoln. During his long career at the Lincoln Journal and Lincoln Journal Star, he held positions of assistant city editor, city editor, night city editor and special sections editor. He retired in June 2011. Colleagues remember Bill as a mentor to young reporters and a dedicated local journalist.
Bill and family were long-time members of Trinity United Methodist Church where Bill and Arlys were actively involved in an adult Sunday School class called “Seekers”. For many years, Bill was the representative for the class, in charge of planning and teaching most of the time. He served on many church committees, more recently as Council Chair and on the Endowment Committee. But Bill's passion at Trinity was his position as Historian. As part of his role in this position, he helped track down a bell that had been part of an early Trinity building and had it restored to the congregation's current location.
Bill was also active in the Cornhusker Kiwanis Club – he sold tickets to Pancakes in the Park, read to kids, and rang Salvation Army Bells.
Arlys passed away very recently, in May 2020. Bill is survived by his son, Bryan Eddy, of Albany, California, daughter-in-law Julie, and grandsons Jackson and Maxwell, and by his daughter, Allyson Eddy Bravmann, of San Francisco, CA, son-in-law Scott, and granddaughter Anneke; his twin brother, Robert (Bob) and sister-in-law Tamara, of Bradenton, FL, sister, Beverly Kellison, of Lincoln, brother-in-law, Ric Boese of Hill City, SD, sister-in-law Valdene Kealy of Cheyenne, WY, numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to Arlys, he was preceded in death by his parents, Hope and Caleb Eddy, his parents-in-law, Armour and Mabel Boese, and his brother-in-law, Ralph Kellison.
Services are pending. Condolences may be sent to William Eddy residence, 7256 Shirl Drive, Lincoln, NE 68516. Memorial suggestions include the UNL N-Fund College of Journalism and Mass Communication Scholarships https://nufoundation.org//fund/01073280/ and Trinity United Methodist Church, 7130 Kentwell Lane, Lincoln, NE 68516
