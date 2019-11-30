William John Tussey

Bill, 87, passed away Sunday November 24, 2019. Born Mar 14, 1932 In Lincoln, Nebraska, the son of Elsie (Locke) and Virgil Tussey.He graduated from Lincoln High School in 1950, married Wilma (Tippy) Wicken on November 27, 1952 and graduated from UNL in 1954. They spent the next 20 years in the U.S. Army, stationed all over the U.S. and in Germany. He loved being an Army Aviator; spent 2 tours in Vietnam and retired as a Lt. Colonel at Ft. Carson, Colorado. Bill enjoyed traveling, expressed his artistic side through wood working and loved being a dad to his three daughters.