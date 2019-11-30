William John Tussey
March 14, 1932 – November 24, 2019
You have free articles remaining.
Bill, 87, passed away Sunday November 24, 2019. Born Mar 14, 1932 In Lincoln, Nebraska, the son of Elsie (Locke) and Virgil Tussey.He graduated from Lincoln High School in 1950, married Wilma (Tippy) Wicken on November 27, 1952 and graduated from UNL in 1954. They spent the next 20 years in the U.S. Army, stationed all over the U.S. and in Germany. He loved being an Army Aviator; spent 2 tours in Vietnam and retired as a Lt. Colonel at Ft. Carson, Colorado. Bill enjoyed traveling, expressed his artistic side through wood working and loved being a dad to his three daughters.
Bill is survived by his wife of 67 years, daughters: Kris Tussey of Seattle, WA and Tari (Gregg) Lowery of Colorado Springs, CO and grandsons: Stephen Lowery of Greeley, CO and Nicholas Lowery of Colorado Springs, CO. Brothers-in-law: David Wicken of Lincoln, NE and Donald Gillam of Lincoln, NE. Sisters-in-law: Marlys Allen of Broomfield, CO and Elaine Wicken of Granada Hills, CA. Preceded in death by his daughter, Nancy, parents, and 2 special cousins, Wally Butzow and Bob Gotchall.
Memorial service will be at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home 6800 South 14th on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. with military honors following. Condolences at www.lincolnfh.com