Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

William John (Bill) Tussey, 87, of Lincoln passed away Nov. 24, 2019. Memorial service at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 South 14th, Lincoln followed by a military graveside service. Visitation: noon to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at Lincoln Memorial. Condolences may be left at lincolnfh.com