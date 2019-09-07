March 25, 1950 - August 20, 2019
William John McNeil (Bill), born March 25, 1950, retired Nebraska Wesleyan professor, died quietly at home August 20, 2019.
Bill is survived by sister Elaine (Pete Pallard), brothers John (David Zeplin) and Thomas, all of Lincoln, along with nieces and nephew. Preceded in death by parents Murrell and Irene McNeil, Lincoln, and twin brother James (Anne), Eagle, Colo.
Private services. Memorials: donor's choice.
