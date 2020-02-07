January 18, 2020

William H. (Bill) Campbell died in Palm Desert, California on January 18, 2020 at the age of 86. He was born on May 29, 1933 in Lincoln, Nebraska to John D. and Alice (Heldt) Campbell. He graduated from the University of Nebraska and was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity and the Kosmet Klub. He joined Massachusetts Mutual as a life insurance sales representative directly out of college and qualified as a C.L.U. He achieved a number of sales commendations and he moved with his family to Phoenix, Arizona in 1961. He later retired to Palm Desert, California.

Bill's passions included his love of the piano and appreciation of soft jazz music, and following Husker football. He is remembered for his big laugh and by his neighbors and friends as a good friend who was always willing to help others.

He is survived by his long-time companion, Louise Hamilton, and his children, Charles W. Campbell (Jeanne), Dionne D. Lax (Ken), Steven D. Campbell (Linda), and James J. D. Campbell (Audrey). He is also survived by his former wife, Dolores “Dee” Donorico Campbell, and his brother, Jack D. Campbell (Sally), along with his long-time friend, Gates Minnick. He is also survived by seven grandchildren and “LuLu”, his little dog.