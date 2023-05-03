William Glenn Shanks Jr.

November 22, 1937 - April 30, 2023

William Glenn Shanks Jr. age 85 of Lincoln passed away April 30, 2023. He was born November 22, 1937 in Haymakertown, Virginia to William Glenn Sr. and Lula Belle (Keeling) Shanks.

Glenn is survived by his wife Kathryn Shanks of Lincoln, daughter Debra Rademaker of Lincoln, son Brian Shanks of Lincoln. Granddaughter and spouse Whitney and Ben Ambrose of Elkhorn, grandsons and spouses Kolby and Kristy Shanks of Omaha, Christopher and Serena Stutzman of Lincoln, Dustin and Crystal Stutzman of Lincoln. 16 great grandchildren. Step son and spouse Bill and Zenaida Steele of Georgia. Step grandchildren Grace Steele and Donovan Steele.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother and three sisters.

Private family service will be held at a later date.

Memorials to The Nebraska Kidney Association.

Online condolences may be left at wyuka.com