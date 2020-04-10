William G. Dodds, Jr., 88, of Lincoln passed away April 8, 2020. Born October 21, 1931 in Nashville, TN to William G. and Virginia (Abernathy) Dodds, Sr. William was a graduate of East Nashville High School, received his BS degree in 1954 from University of Tennessee and his MA degree from University of Alaska. He served in the US Air Force from 1955 to 1976 and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel. He was a member of Grace Bible Church.