October 21, 1931 - April 8, 2020
William G. Dodds, Jr., 88, of Lincoln passed away April 8, 2020. Born October 21, 1931 in Nashville, TN to William G. and Virginia (Abernathy) Dodds, Sr. William was a graduate of East Nashville High School, received his BS degree in 1954 from University of Tennessee and his MA degree from University of Alaska. He served in the US Air Force from 1955 to 1976 and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel. He was a member of Grace Bible Church.
Family members include his son James A. (Debra) Dodds, Omaha, NE; daughters Glynis A. (Tom) Mueller, Potter, NE Vicki L. (Ken) Chaney, Austin, TX and Terri L. Dodds (Russell LaClaire); grandchildren Ashley Hannant, Breanne Giguere and Jesse Mueller, and Arren Ward. Preceded in death by his parents.
A graveside service will be held at Omaha National Cemetery. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com
