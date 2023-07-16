William F. "Bill" Krueger

October 22, 1935 – July 10, 2023

William "Bill" F. Krueger, 87, of Omaha, was born in Harlan Iowa on October 22, 1935, and passed away peacefully on July 10, 2023, after a long, fulfilling life.

Bill went to high school at Lincoln Cathedral (Class of '53) and graduated from the University of Nebraska in 1958, later earning a Master's degree in education. Bill met his wife at UNL, and all four of his kids followed in his footsteps through UNL (two becoming teachers) and will forever be Husker fans ("This is the year!").

Bill helped to open Westbrook Junior High in 1960, teaching science and math and coaching basketball, and went on to become an icon within District 66 Schools. Having served as Assistant Principal at Westbrook until it closed, Bill moved to Westside High School where he was head of the Science Department. He went on to become Principal of Westside Middle School, where he led a renaissance in education for the last 5 years of his career, positioning District 66 for continued excellence into the 21st century.

Finally retiring in 1996, Bill enjoyed traveling with his wife Nancy to visit his growing family and enjoy the beauty of nature, including lots of trips to New Mexico and Tennessee. One of his favorite trips was an annual trip to Sun City, Arizona, where he and Nancy enjoyed golfing and laughing with friends (and escaping Omaha winters). Golfing was a favorite pastime, but his first love was fishing, and without a doubt some of his most treasured times and memories came from his annual fishing trips to Minnesota and the Ozarks with very special friends, and his family will be forever grateful for their love.

What brought Bill the most joy throughout his life was spending time with family, especially his 13 grandchildren and 5 great grandkids later in life. Bill and Nancy are legendary for never missing an event, having attended many hundreds of band concerts, dance recitals, and ball games.

Bill is survived by his wife Nancy (Nehe) Krueger, his sons Bob (Julie), John, and Curt (Lisa), and his daughter Katie (Jon), all of whom will miss him greatly.

Visitation with the family Wednesday, July 19, 2023, from 5:00-7:00 pm at West Center Chapel followed by a Vigil Service at 7:00 pm, after which friends and family are invited to share any thoughts or stories.

Mass of Christian Burial: Thursday, July 20, 2023, 10:30 am at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church (5419 N. 114th Street).

Interment: Resurrection Cemetery immediately after mass, followed by a luncheon back at the church.

Memorials can be sent to: Westside Foundation, Attention: The Bill and Nancy Krueger Aspiring Math/Science Teacher Scholarship, 1101 South 90th Street, Omaha NE 68124.

To view a live broadcast of the Prayer Service, Thoughts, Stories and Funeral Mass, please visit www.heafeyheafey.com, and press the "View Live Cast" button on the top of the home page.

