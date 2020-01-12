William Eugene Tesar
June 17, 1939 – December 20, 2019

Bill was born to William and Mildred Blanche (Stejskal) Tesar in Geneva, NE. On May 8, 1971 Bill married Carol J Schroeder and they celebrated 48 years of marriage.

He was preceded in death by parents Bill and Mildred, parents-in-law Frank and Emilie Schroeder, and brother-in-law Pastor Howard Schroeder. Bill is survived by his wife Carol, daughter Cindy Crawford and son-in-law Frankie Crawford, granddaughter Madison Benham (Crawford) and husband Job Benham, and great-grandson Brody Benham and grandson Blake Crawford, all of Oklahoma City. Sister-in-law Marilyn Schroeder of Colorado Springs, CO, brother-in-law Dennis Schroeder and wife Susan of Beatrice, NE, sister-in-law Jan Schroeder of Aurora, CO and also nephews and niece.

Celebration of Life Service Friday, January 17, 2020 at 2PM at First Lutheran Church, 1551 S 70th, Lincoln. Memorials to First Lutheran and Carol Joy Holling Camp. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.

