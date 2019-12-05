William Emerson (Bill) Bush

Bill is survived by his wife, Rosalind A. (Krupicka) Bush of Edgar, NE. His sons, Jeromie W. Bush of Hershey, NE and Brian E. Bush & Anne Gilligan (and Anne's son Brendan) of Lincoln, NE. Daughter, Samantha A. (Bush) Beaubier of Lincoln, NE, and Grandchildren, Logan J. Beaubier, Grayson W. Beaubier and Emerson A. Beaubier of Lincoln, NE. Sister, Sherlene M. Stolley (Robert) of Lincoln, NE and Brother, Dennis R. Crowell & Leolla Davis of Ravenna, NE. Brothers-in-Law Russell (Carol) Krupicka of David City, NE and Ronald (Liz) Krupicka of Niobrara, NE. Many nieces, nephews, other beloved family members and a host of friends.

Memorial services will be held this Saturday 10:30 am December 7, 2019 at the Williams Funeral Home Chapel in Edgar, NE. Pastor Brian Faust will be officiating. Inurnment will be held in the Edgar Cemetery, Edgar, NE. Condolences may be sent to the family at wmsfh.com. Memorials in lieu of flowers may be directed to Patriot Riders/Edgar Fire Department/Edgar American Legion. Book signing will be on Friday from 10 am to 7 pm with the family present to greet callers from 5 pm to 7 pm at the funeral home. Williams Funeral Home of Edgar, NE is in charge of the arrangements.