William Edward Price

December 21, 2020

William Edward Price passed away Monday, December 21st, 2020. Bill was born in Columbus, Nebraska, and was the son of Jack and Helen Price. He had one brother John Price, who still lives there with his wife Joan, and they have two daughters, Anne and Amy. After finishing high school in 1961, Bill enlisted in the air force. Shortly before his honorable discharge, he married his wife Bonnie, and the two of them moved to Lincoln, Nebraska.

Bill and Bonnie were married for 57 years and have two children. Stephanie, his daughter, lives in Kansas City with her fiance Chris Barr and two daughters, Kennedy and Madison. Trevor, his son, lives in Omaha and has two sons, Jackson and Dylan, and one daughter Riley. Bill worked in sales for Sears for over 25 years, then partnered with a good friend to start Techline Studio. He continued to work in sales part-time at Nebraska Furniture Mart after retirement. He was a very devoted man to his church, Christ Lutheran, where he was an elder and led a men's Bible study. He recently took up wood carving and started working on three birds, including his favorite, the nuthatch.

A celebration of his life will be held sometime in the coming spring or early summer. Memorials can be given to Christ Lutheran Church in Lincoln, Nebraska, or a memorial of your choice. For condolences and livestreaming information, please visit www.lincolnfh.com.