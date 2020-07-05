William Edward Micek

Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Born May 30, 1934 in Columbus Ne. Survived by wife Shirley Micek (Hoff), 3 Children Timi Cochran and husband Tom, Kelli Jackson and husband Larry and Troy Micek. 5 grandchildren Max Cochran, Connor Cochran, Reese Jackson, Marie Micek and Breanna Micek, 1 great-grandchild Maddison Cochran. Deceased parents John and Lila Micek. Deceased brother Richard Micek.