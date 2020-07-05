William Edward Micek
William Edward Micek

May 30, 1934 - June 29, 2020

Born May 30, 1934 in Columbus Ne. Survived by wife Shirley Micek (Hoff), 3 Children Timi Cochran and husband Tom, Kelli Jackson and husband Larry and Troy Micek. 5 grandchildren Max Cochran, Connor Cochran, Reese Jackson, Marie Micek and Breanna Micek, 1 great-grandchild Maddison Cochran. Deceased parents John and Lila Micek. Deceased brother Richard Micek.

