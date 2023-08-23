William E. Sabin Jr.

William E. Sabin Jr., age 84 passed away on Thursday, August 17, 2023. Bill was born in Lincoln, Nebraska to William Sr. and Mary Sabin.

Bill was employed with Commonwealth Electric for 45 years retiring in 2002 as Vice President. He was a member if the IBEW Local Electrical Workers Union #265. Bill enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid fisherman.

Survived by his wife Janet of 37 years. Children: Scott Sabin, Sturgis, SD; Mark Sabin, Palm Desert, CA; Quinten Dallas (Denise), Corinne Martin (Mike). Grandchildren: Ashley (Mark) Larsen; Carli (Taylor) Fluent: Max Martin & Michele Martin. Great Grandchildren: Lily, Sam and Liam Larsen; Sullivan & Maverick Fluent, all of Lincoln, NE.

A celebration of life for Bill will be held Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 10:00 AM at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 South 14th Street, Lincoln, Nebraska 68512.