July 27, 2019
William E. Frohner, 72, of Wahoo, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, July 27, 2019 in Omaha. Funeral Service, Fri. (8/2/19) 10:30 a.m. at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church, 130 Front St. Weston. Visitation, Thurs. (8/1/19) 5-7 p.m. with 7 p.m. Rosary all at Church. Interment at St. Mary's Cemetery, Ulysses. Military honors by the U.S. National Guard and American Legion #371. Memorials in care of the family. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.
